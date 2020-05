Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 22:11 Hits: 3

Virgin Orbit is targeting Sunday (May 24) for its Launch Demo mission, with a backup opportunity on Monday (May 25). The four-hour window will open each day at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT).

Read more https://www.space.com/virgin-orbit-first-launcherone-rocket-test-may-2020.html