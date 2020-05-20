See Spring's Finest Spiral Galaxies

Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020

On Earth we find spirals in sunflowers and snails, but to see it expressed in something as enormous as a galaxy transforms this familiar pattern into something truly grand. That's what I feel when I point my scope at the Whirlpool Galaxy and see its billions of suns arranged in the whorls of a spiral. Grandeur.

