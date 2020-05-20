The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

See Spring's Finest Spiral Galaxies

Category: Space Hits: 3

On Earth we find spirals in sunflowers and snails, but to see it expressed in something as enormous as a galaxy transforms this familiar pattern into something truly grand. That's what I feel when I point my scope at the Whirlpool Galaxy and see its billions of suns arranged in the whorls of a spiral. Grandeur.

The post See Spring's Finest Spiral Galaxies appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/see-springs-finest-spiral-galaxies/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version