Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 13:37 Hits: 2

NASA is naming its next-generation space telescope currently under development, the Wide Field Infrared Survey Telescope (WFIRST), in honor of Nancy Grace Roman, NASA’s first chief astronomer, who paved the way for space telescopes focused on the broader universe.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-telescope-named-for-mother-of-hubble-nancy-grace-roman