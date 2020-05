Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 10:32 Hits: 3

A tiny sail made of the thinnest material known – one carbon-atom-thick graphene – has passed initial tests designed to show that it could be a viable material to make solar sails for spacecraft.

Read more http://www.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Human_and_Robotic_Exploration/Ultra-thin_sail_could_speed_journey_to_other_star_systems