A sustainable future

With the Covid-19 pandemic halting our daily lives and forcing many countries and region into lockdown, the economic effects have been devastating. Closed borders have caused traffic jams and disrupted supply chains. In Europe, for example, the agriculture industry has suffered. Normally the industry relies on migrant labour to harvest crops, but as the lockdown continues, crops remain unpicked – putting farmers and the food supply under pressure. How can the food supply chain more sustainable?

This video includes an interview with Josef Aschbacher, ESA’s Director of Earth Observation Programmes.

Read more http://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Videos/2020/05/A_sustainable_future

