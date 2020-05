Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 18 May 2020

SpaceX's latest Starlink satellite launch has been delayed because of tropical storm Arthur. The mission will now take off after the company's crewed Demo-2 launch, which is scheduled for May 27.

