Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 21:00 Hits: 2

There's a microwave power experiment heading to space Saturday (May 16) aboard the Air Force's secretive X-37B spaceplane. Researchers hope it could lead to a new global power source.

Read more https://www.space.com/x-37b-space-plane-microwave-beam-experiment-otv-6.html