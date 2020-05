Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 17:45 Hits: 5

The U.S. Space Force is counting down to the planned launch of an X-37B space plane on a secret mission on Saturday (May 16), and a new video reveals just how it will reach orbit.

Read more https://www.space.com/space-force-x-37b-space-plane-otv-6-launch-animation.html