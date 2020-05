Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 13:00 Hits: 3

Can’t get to your favorite dark sky site? Do not despair, a great many targets and techniques are still available to the backyard imager.

The post Backyard Projects for At-home Astrophotographers appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-blogs/imaging-foundations-richard-wright/backyard-projects-astrophotography/