Seen from space: COVID-19 and the environment

Published on Friday, 15 May 2020

As the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted lives across the globe, Earth-observing satellites take the pulse of our planet from space. While the global lockdown has had a massive impact on daily life and the economy, there have been environmental benefits that are visible from space. How can we preserve these positives when returning to ‘business as usual’?

This video includes an interview in English with Josef Aschbacher, Director of Earth Observation Programmes.

