The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Seen from space: COVID-19 and the environment

Category: Space Hits: 8

Video: 00:04:00

As the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted lives across the globe, Earth-observing satellites take the pulse of our planet from space. While the global lockdown has had a massive impact on daily life and the economy, there have been environmental benefits that are visible from space. How can we preserve these positives when returning to ‘business as usual’?

This video includes an interview in English with Josef Aschbacher, Director of Earth Observation Programmes.

Read more http://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Videos/2020/05/Seen_from_space_COVID-19_and_the_environment

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version