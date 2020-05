Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 14 May 2020 12:00 Hits: 2

Widen your view to see the All-Season Triangle asterism, whose stars span the year.

The post This May, Find the Star Pattern That Spans All Seasons appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/all-season-triangle-lights-late-spring-nights/