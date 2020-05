Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 13 May 2020 13:00 Hits: 1

Currently crossing the skies above Earth, Comet C/2020 F8 (SWAN) has the potential to become a more prominent naked eye object by late May or early June. Yet it wasn’t discovered by someone looking up at the night sky. Instead, the person was looking at a computer screen.

Read more http://www.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Space_Science/The_discovery_of_Comet_SWAN_by_solar-watcher_SOHO