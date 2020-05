Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020

In spite of the COVID-19 crisis, ESA’s Startup competition is under way. By the closing date for submissions, 101 valid proposals had been submitted to ESA and the evaluations have now begun.

