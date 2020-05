Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 11 May 2020 14:00 Hits: 2

A new study, based on data from ESA’s XMM-Newton and NASA’s Chandra X-ray observatories, sheds new light on a three million light-year long bridge of hot gas linking two galaxy clusters, whose shape is being bent by the mighty activity of a nearby supermassive black hole.

