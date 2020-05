Articles

Category: Space Published on Saturday, 09 May 2020 01:26 Hits: 4

Fast radio bursts are mysterious — and powerful — flashes of radio waves. Now, we've found one of these flashes coming from a magnetar in our own galaxy.

The post Milky Way Magnetar Makes Fast Radio Burst appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/milky-way-magnetar-makes-fast-radio-burst/