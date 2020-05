Articles

Category: Space
Published on Friday, 08 May 2020

ESA Space Shop has teamed up with LEGO as an exclusive retail partner of its new International Space Station model. The model is available online from Friday 8 May and retails for €69.99.

Read more http://www.esa.int/About_Us/Partnerships/Build_your_own_LEGO_Space_Station