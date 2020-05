Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 13:49 Hits: 4

Some €10 million is now available for proposals to use space to improve healthcare and distance learning in response to the coronavirus pandemic, thanks to the Italian national delegation to ESA.

The funding has quadrupled because of the large quantity of high-quality ideas received.

Read more http://www.esa.int/Applications/Telecommunications_Integrated_Applications/Funds_increase_for_space_in_response_to_COVID-19