LoveIsUnstoppable

Category: Space

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | New York City, looking west toward Times Square from 6th Ave and 43rd Street. Around 7:30 p.m. on May 4, 2020. Lawrence Scott wrote: “Often looking west down the canyons of skyscrapers one can see fantastic colors and formations. Sunsets in NYC can be really spectacular. Now with the empty Covid-19 streets, it adds a another dynamic.” Thank you, Lawrence, and stay safe!

