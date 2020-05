Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020 18:23 Hits: 2

Get set for the "super" Full Flower moon of May! The full moon will occur on Thursday (May 7) at 6:45 a.m. EDT (1045 GMT), and it will be the last supermoon of 2020. See it at its fullest and brightest tonight (May 6).

