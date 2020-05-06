Shedding light on the ocean’s living carbon pump

Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020

Phytoplankton play a crucial role in ocean biology and climate. Understanding the natural processes that influence phytoplankton primary production, and how they are changing as the planet warms, is vital. A new study, using data from the European Space Agency’s Climate Change Initiative, has produced a 20-year time-series of global primary production in the oceans – shedding new light on the ocean’s living carbon pump.

