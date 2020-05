Articles

After nearly two months of confinement, it is not only school students who are progressively returning to class. ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer also returned to training at ESA’s European Astronaut Centre (EAC), starting with a slightly unusual robotics refresher.

Read more http://www.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Human_and_Robotic_Exploration/Ready_set_go_for_COVID-conscious_astronaut_training