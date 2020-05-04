The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Building satellites amid COVID-19

Category: Space Hits: 5

During these unprecedented times of the COVID-19 lockdown, trying to work poses huge challenges for us all. For those that can, remote working is now pretty much the norm, but this is obviously not possible for everybody. One might assume that like many industries, the construction and testing of satellites has been put on hold, but engineers and scientists are finding ways of continuing to prepare Europe’s upcoming satellite missions such as the next Copernicus Sentinels.

Read more http://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Copernicus/Building_satellites_amid_COVID-19

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version