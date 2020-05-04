Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 04 May 2020 13:40 Hits: 5

During these unprecedented times of the COVID-19 lockdown, trying to work poses huge challenges for us all. For those that can, remote working is now pretty much the norm, but this is obviously not possible for everybody. One might assume that like many industries, the construction and testing of satellites has been put on hold, but engineers and scientists are finding ways of continuing to prepare Europe’s upcoming satellite missions such as the next Copernicus Sentinels.

Read more http://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Copernicus/Building_satellites_amid_COVID-19