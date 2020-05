Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 01 May 2020 22:25 Hits: 2

It's time to suit up for "Star Wars Day" — that annual May the Fourth (be with you) fan celebration that happens on Monday (May 4). Lego has three new helmet sets to help you get in the mood.

Read more https://www.space.com/lego-star-wars-helmet-sets.html