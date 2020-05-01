Many-colored crescent Venus

Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 01 May 2020 11:30 Hits: 4

Why, in the photo above, does Venus show rainbow-like colors? The reason is that Ilija caught Venus when it was low in the sky, where we’re looking at it through a greater thickness of Earth’s atmosphere than when Venus is viewed higher above the horizon. The atmosphere splits the Venus light (really, reflected sunlight) into this colorful array. Les Cowley of the great website Atmospheric Optics told us this morning:

Venus, and stars, close to the horizon certainly show prismatic colors from differential atmospheric refraction. See:

https://www.atoptics.co.uk/fz783.htm

and

https://www.atoptics.co.uk/fz221.htm

Thanks, Les!

Bottom line: Maybe you didn’t realize Venus can appear as a crescent, much less in rainbow colors? These effects happen when Venus draws near its time of passing between us and the sun, which it will on June 3. You need a telescope (in the case of the crescent) and a camera (in the case of the rainbow colors) to capture them.

Read more about differential refraction.

