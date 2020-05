Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 30 April 2020 13:29 Hits: 3

NASA, ESA (European Space Agency) and JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) are inviting coders, entrepreneurs, scientists, designers, storytellers, makers, builders, artists, and technologists to participate in a virtual hackathon May 30-31 dedicated to putting open data to work in developing solutions to issues related to the COVID-19 pandemi

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-partners-launch-virtual-hackathon-to-develop-covid-19-solutions