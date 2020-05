Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 30 April 2020 18:00 Hits: 3

Astronomers studying hundreds of Sun-like stars were surprised to find that most of them are more active than the Sun. Why is the Sun different?

The post How Lazy Is the Sun? appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/sun-vs-sun-like-stars/