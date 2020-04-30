Earth flyby opens new science opportunities for BepiColombo

Articles

Category: Space
Published on Thursday, 30 April 2020

Science instruments aboard the European-Japanese Mercury explorer BepiColombo are in excellent condition to gather high-quality data during the spacecraft’s long cruise to the innermost planet of the Solar System despite not having been designed for this purpose, teams collaborating on the mission learned during the spacecraft’s April flyby of Earth.

