Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 30 April 2020 13:30 Hits: 3

During its 30 years in orbit around Earth, the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has witnessed the changing nature of spaceflight as the skies have filled with greater numbers of satellites, the International Space Station was born and in-space crashes and explosions have created clouds of fast-moving space debris.

Hubble itself has felt the impact of this debris, accumulating tiny impact craters across its solar panels that evidence a long and eventful life in space. So what can we learn from these impacts, and what does the future hold for Hubble?

Read more http://www.esa.int/Safety_Security/Hubble_s_impactful_life_alongside_space_debris