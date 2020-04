Articles

ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet is due to fly to the International Space Station in 2021 and will soon begin training at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, USA after finishing a training session at the European Astronaut Centre in Cologne, Germany. We have the operational side covered… but we need your help to find the name of the mission!

