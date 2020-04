Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 29 April 2020 08:59 Hits: 4

As European governments plan their phased recoveries from the lockdown states triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, the positioning delivered through satellite navigation is becoming more important than ever before. Location is a key requirement when attempting to monitor and map the spread of a disease and satnav is one of the main tools supporting this.

Read more http://www.esa.int/Applications/Navigation/Galileo_positioning_aiding_COVID-19_reaction