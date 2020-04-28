ESA in a post Covid-19 world

Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 28 April 2020

As the coronavirus pandemic wreaks vast changes on people’s daily lives, ESA is examining how space can help improve life on Earth both during and after the outbreak.

Experts in economics, geopolitics, psychology, medicine, data science and digital services will contribute to a series of online seminars organised by the agency and led by its Director General, Jan Wörner.

