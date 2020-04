Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 27 April 2020 14:00 Hits: 2

The Kepler False Positive Working Group has identified an Earth sized planet in the habitable zone of a M-dwarf star that was marked as a false positive.

The post Rescuing an Overlooked Planet appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/rescuing-an-overlooked-planet/