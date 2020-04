Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 27 April 2020 08:47 Hits: 2

Knowledge and 3D printers at ESA’s European Astronaut Centre (EAC) in Cologne, Germany are being put to work in the fight against COVID-19 as part of a joint initiative to keep essential workers safe.

Read more http://www.esa.int/About_Us/EAC/3D_printing_helps_essential_workers_face_COVID-19