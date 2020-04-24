Articles

Published on Friday, 24 April 2020

The Progress 75 cargo craft stands at its launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Credit: Roscosmos

NASA Television will provide live launch coverage of a Russian Progress cargo spacecraft carrying almost three tons of food, fuel and supplies for the Expedition 63 crew aboard the International Space Station. Watch live on NASA TV and the agency’s website beginning at 9:30 p.m. EDT.

The Progress 75 spacecraft is scheduled to launch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 9:51 p.m. EDT (6:51 a.m. Saturday, April 25, Baikonur time).

The spacecraft is expected to dock to the Earth-facing port of the Zvezda Service Module on the station’s Russian segment at 1:12 a.m. Saturday, April 25. NASA TV coverage of rendezvous and docking will begin at 12:30 a.m.

Progress 75 will remain docked at the station for more than seven months, departing in December for its deorbit into Earth’s atmosphere.

Read more https://blogs.nasa.gov/spacestation/2020/04/24/russian-cargo-craft-launching-live-on-nasa-tv-tonight/