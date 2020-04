Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 24 April 2020 18:35 Hits: 4

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) has released a new 1:5,000,000 map of the Moon that provides a wealth of information about its surface.

The post New, Incredibly Detailed Geologic Map of the Moon appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/new-incredibly-detailed-geologic-map-moon/