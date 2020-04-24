A conversation to celebrate Hubble’s 30th anniversary

Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 24 April 2020

Replay of a live streamed conversation with Hubble experts from around the world to mark the 30th anniversary of the iconic observatory.

On 24 April 2020, the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope celebrated 30 years of science discoveries that have revolutionised nearly all areas of current astronomical research, from planetary science to cosmology, and its countless pictures that are unmistakably out of this world.

During the live discussion guests reflected on Hubble’s impact on their professional careers, the development of astronomy as a discipline, and the public perception of our Universe.

With Hubble experts: Bethan James, Linda Smith and Laura Watkins.

