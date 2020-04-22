Photos of April’s Lyrid meteor shower

Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 22 April 2020

The annual Lyrid meteor shower likely peaked on the morning of April 22, 2020. The morning of April 23 might produce some meteors as well. This shower comes after a months-long meteor drought between early January and April each year. So the April Lyrids are always welcome!

Bottom line: Photos from the EarthSky Community of 2020’s Lyrid meteor shower. Thanks to all who contributed!

