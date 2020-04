Articles

Published on Wednesday, 22 April 2020

Fifty years after an astronaut's photo of our home planet gave rise to the first celebration of Earth Day, NASA has turned to another medium for a planetary formation challenge. NASA and Lego announced a new "Build a Planet" one-day activity.

