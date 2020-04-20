The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ending global plant tracking, Proba-V assigned new focus

Category: Space

ESA’s cubic-metre-sized Proba-V minisatellite will soon end its nearly seven-year global mission to monitor the daily growth of all Earth’s vegetation. As Copernicus Sentinel-3 takes on this task instead, Proba-V will be free to perform experimental monitoring over Europe and Africa – including co-observations with new companion missions.

