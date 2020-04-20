Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 20 April 2020 10:18 Hits: 2

ESA’s cubic-metre-sized Proba-V minisatellite will soon end its nearly seven-year global mission to monitor the daily growth of all Earth’s vegetation. As Copernicus Sentinel-3 takes on this task instead, Proba-V will be free to perform experimental monitoring over Europe and Africa – including co-observations with new companion missions.

Read more http://www.esa.int/Enabling_Support/Space_Engineering_Technology/Proba_Missions/Ending_global_plant_tracking_Proba-V_assigned_new_focus