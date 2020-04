Articles

A free app that helps people observe social distancing to slow the spread of coronavirus is about to launch.

Devised by Lanterne, a UK start-up company supported by ESA, it uses satellite data and artificial intelligence technologies to identify where people are congregating anywhere in the world.

