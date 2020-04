Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 20 April 2020 19:04 Hits: 5

Astronomers have revealed the unusual chemical composition inside 2I/Borisov, the interstellar comet that visited our solar system last year. A strange ingredient has provided new clues about where this traveling space rock originated.

Read more https://www.space.com/interstellar-comet-2i-borisov-strange-composition-discovery.html