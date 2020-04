Articles

Category: Space Published on Sunday, 19 April 2020 11:31 Hits: 2

Want more information on activities for Dark Skies Week? Click here.

Want to find a dark sky, or recommend one? Try EarthSky’s Best Places for Stargazing page.

Want to enjoy dark skies right now? Watch John Ashley’s beautiful video, above.

Bottom line: A new video … Look up together: Celebrating International Dark Sky Week 2020.

Visit John Ashley’s homepage

Read more http://rss2.earthsky.org/~r/fullsite/~3/F1-miUvJfko/video-celebrating-international-dark-sky-week-2020