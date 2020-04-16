Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 16 April 2020 09:00 Hits: 1

Cheops, ESA’s new exoplanet mission, has successfully completed its almost three months of in-orbit commissioning, exceeding expectations for its performance. The satellite, which will commence routine science operations by the end of April, has already obtained promising observations of known exoplanet-hosting stars, with many exciting discoveries to come.

Read more http://www.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Space_Science/Cheops/Cheops_observes_its_first_exoplanets_and_is_ready_for_science