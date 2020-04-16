Air pollution remains low as Europeans stay at home

Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 16 April 2020 09:00 Hits: 1

Further analyses are showing the continued low levels of nitrogen dioxide concentrations across Europe – coinciding with lockdown measures implemented to stop the spread of the coronavirus. New data from the Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite, from the European Union Copernicus programme, show some cities seeing levels fall by 45—50% compared to the same period last year.

