Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 17 April 2020 08:45 Hits: 2

Apollo 13 has been called ‘NASA's finest hour’. What was meant to have been the third lunar landing in April 1970, 50 years ago, became a struggle to safely return the crew of three when an oxygen tank explosion crippled their Apollo spacecraft. In the end, it was a major success.

The interaction between the Apollo 13 astronauts and mission operations teams on the ground remains one of the finest examples of leadership and teamwork in modern history, and ESA’s mission control, at the European Space Operations Centre (ESOC), is based on the same approach.

Read more http://www.esa.int/Enabling_Support/Operations/Space_is_hard_-_mission_control_after_Apollo_13