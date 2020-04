Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 17 April 2020 09:56 Hits: 2

Almost 50 years after the Apollo missions returned lunar material to Earth, ESA experts are helping to uncover the secrets of two previously unopened samples to learn more about ancient processes on the Moon – and to refine and practice techniques for future sample return missions.

Read more http://www.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Human_and_Robotic_Exploration/ESA_helps_analyse_untouched_Moon_rocks