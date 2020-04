Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 17 April 2020 13:42 Hits: 3

Jean-Marie Luton passed away on 16 April 2020 at the age of 77. He was ESA’s fourth Director General, serving from 1990 to 1997. A French aerospace engineer, he held several key positions during his remarkable career and will forever remain an important figure not just for ESA, but also for the wider European space community.

