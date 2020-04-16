Live Now on NASA TV, Station Trio Says Farewell

Articles

Thursday, 16 April 2020

Expedition 62 crewmembers (from left) Andrew Morgan, Oleg Skripochka and Jessica Meir pose for a portrait before their return to Earth.

NASA Television and the agency’s website are now broadcasting live coverage of the International Space Station’s Expedition 62 crew as they are preparing for their return to Earth.

NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Andrew Morgan and Oleg Skripochka of Roscosmos are saying their farewells to NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and Roscosmos cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner. Soon Meir Morgan, and Skripochka will board their Soyuz spacecraft and close the hatches between the Soyuz and the space station. Hatches are expected to close at about 6:30 p.m. EDT for a series of leak checks before the Soyuz undocks and returns to Earth early Friday morning.

