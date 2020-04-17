Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 17 April 2020

Expedition 62 crewmembers (from left) Andrew Morgan, Oleg Skripochka and Jessica Meir pose for a portrait before their return to Earth.

NASA astronauts Andrew Morgan and Jessica Meir, and Oleg Skripochka landed on Earth at 1:16 a.m. EDT in Kazakhstan. The trio departed the International Space Station in their Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft at 9:53 p.m.

After post-landing medical checks, the crew will return by Russian helicopters to the recovery staging city in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, where they will split up. Morgan and Meir will board a NASA plane located in the adjacent city of Kyzlorda, Kazakhstan, for a flight back to Houston. Skripochka will board a Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center aircraft in Baikonur to return to his home in Star City, Russia.

Remaining aboard the station is the three-person crew of Expedition 63 with NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy serving as station commander and Roscosmos’ Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner serving as flight engineers.

Read more https://blogs.nasa.gov/spacestation/2020/04/17/touchdown-expedition-62-returns-to-earth-completes-station-mission/