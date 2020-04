Articles

With an outbreak of wildfires recently threatening the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant in the Ukraine, the Copernicus Emergency Mapping Service has been activated and the Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite mission has imaged the fires and smoke, and mapped the resulting area of burned ground.

Read more http://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Copernicus/Sentinel-2/Mapping_Chernobyl_fires_from_space